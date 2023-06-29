SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! Today our upper-level low that was meandering through the Great Basin now crosses Utah.

We’ll continue to hold onto moisture potential, but with a slight uptick in moisture statewide, a few storms south of I-70 in the high terrain looks possible. Overall, this system lacks deep moisture, so the wet weather potential stays isolated at most.

The best chance for showers and storms will generally be east of I-15 in the high terrain, but we’ll continue to hold onto a slight chance for our valleys along the I-15 corridor, including the Wasatch Front.

Not everyone finds wet weather, but if you have any outdoor plans, keep your eyes on the sky just in case. Severe storms aren’t expected today, but a few strong storms capable of gusty outflow winds, heavy precipitation, and even some small hail will be possible.

Daytime highs today will be almost a carbon copy of what we had yesterday. Most will reach the 70s and 80s in northern Utah, with low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Happy Friday eve! Another relatively cool day for late June with isolated t-storm potential with the best chance being in the high terrain & east of I-15. By tomorrow though high pressure build in and the temperatures will start to climb! #utwx #Utah@alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/uUP4Vmc3qP — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 29, 2023

By tonight, the chance for any wet weather will start to come to an end after sundown as we lose the daytime heating. Most will drop into the 50s and 60s for lows, with the high country dropping back into the 40s.

For our Friday, the low pressure moving away will open the door to high pressure to slide in heading into the weekend. This high pressure will bring sunshine, clear skies, and the hottest temperatures of the year. Daytime highs tomorrow will be roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than today under mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, we will likely see daytime highs climb to the mid and upper 90s, with the chance of our first 100 degrees along the Wasatch Front while St. George enters a stretch of 100+ heat.

Summer-like temperatures are right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler and pleasant days while you can! Temps look like they’ll ease down a little bit for the 4th, but we will likely stay above average with mostly dry skies. We’ll continue to fine-tune the 4th forecast as we get closer.

