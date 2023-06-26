SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! As we begin the work week, the weather pattern remains consistent with what we saw over the weekend. High pressure is situated primarily to the southeast, while a trough of low pressure persists in the west.

Bottom line?! Hot and windy weather will lead to elevated fire danger across some areas of the state.

This setup has been recurring over the past few weeks. The low-pressure system to the west will gradually shift northeastward during the week, leading to increased cloud cover and a slight possibility of storms starting on Tuesday. However, unlike previous systems, this trough seems to lack significant moisture. Consequently, the chances of storms will remain slight from Tuesday through Thursday, with higher elevations having the best likelihood of experiencing any moisture. The main effects will be partly to mostly cloudy skies across many areas and breezy to windy conditions throughout the state.

Elevated winds, low relative humidity, and risk for dry thunderstorms have led to Red Flag Warnings over portions of southeast Utah, mainly in San Juan County. The warnings are for Monday and Tuesday afternoons where winds of 20-35 mph are expected, gusting to 45 mph.

Relative humidity is also expected to be very low with most areas seeing 6-11% in the afternoons. These conditions will allow for fires that start to spread rapidly and could lead to large wildfires. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the week as the passing low-pressure system influences the region. Highs today will be near seasonal averages today with some cooling through midweek.

As the low-pressure system clears out by Thursday, high pressure will once again dominate the area and persist through the weekend. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are anticipated to rise once more due to the building ridge. It is likely that we will experience some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with southern Utah reaching triple-digit heat, while the Wasatch Front can expect temperatures in the mid-90s.

Stay tuned for further updates.