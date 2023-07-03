SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Our weather today will build off the weekend, and the main thing that is building is the heat. Daytime highs for most will range roughly 5-10 degrees above seasonal norms, resulting in most spots topping out in the 80s and 90s, with more than a handful of places (mainly southern Utah) reaching or even above the century mark.

There’s a chance we get close to 110 degrees in St. George while Moab climbs to nearly 105 degrees. Along the Wasatch Front, most will see the mid to upper 90s. However, there is a real chance that we hit 100 degrees in Salt Lake. If we were to hit 100 degrees today in Salt Lake City, we would actually be 4 days ahead of schedule for the average first 100-degree day on July 7th.

The one thing that could help keep us shy of that mark would be the potential of thunderstorms in the northern half of the state today. While southern Utah gets mostly sunny skies, a disturbance is moving in from the north, resulting in isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly from this afternoon into the evening hours.

Wet weather will generally favor the high terrain, but valley thunderstorms will also be possible. Given the increased moisture, instability, and dynamics, there is also a marginal risk of severe storms in northern Utah today. A marginal risk is a level 1 of 5, meaning there’s a small risk for isolated severe storms.

If storms were to become strong or even severe, the main concern would be gusty outflow winds, but small hail, heavy precipitation, and frequent lightning will also be possible. While not everyone gets wet weather today in northern Utah, it’s important to keep your eyes on the sky if you have plans to be outside.

It's going to be a HOT and windy Monday across #Utah with potential for isolated thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, some of which could become strong to severe. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/He7APQplXO — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 3, 2023

For the 4th of July tomorrow, we’ll be looking at a slight chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state again, but the best chance in northern Utah appears to be early on as a weak front slides through.

By the afternoon and evening, any activity is likely to be found in central Utah. The saving grace of this weak system moving through is that for most locations, tomorrow won’t be quite as hot compared to what we’ll have today.

In most locations, daytime highs will come down by a few degrees, with some in northern Utah cooling off by a handful of degrees or more. Even with a little cool down, it will still be a warm and breezy day, with most in Utah seeing 80s and 90s once again.

In southeastern Utah, the main effect of this front will be increased winds. That, combined with low humidity and hot temperatures, will result in a critical fire risk in San Juan County, where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon through 10 p.m. tomorrow.

By the middle of the week, the influence from our disturbance goes away allowing high pressure to re-assert control. This will result in a stretch of mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures for the remainder of the workweek and for the upcoming weekend.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll likely see highs consistently in the 90s. In Park City, we’ll see mainly 80s, and down in St. George, 100+ heat is expected to persist.

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.