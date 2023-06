SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A stalled front will bring a good chance of heavy rains to portions of central Utah, moving south Thursday evening.

Hey there, Utah! Another front moving into the region today will bring an increase in activity with scattered showers and storms. The front will move into central Utah from the Northwest and stall in the Central region through Thursday.

This area will become a hub of thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening, potentially leading to heavy rainfall and flash flooding, particularly in areas that have recently experienced burn scars.

Parts of eastern and southern Utah will also face an elevated risk of flash flooding today, including Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, the San Rafael Swell, and Capitol Reef National Park.

As a slow-moving front progresses through the state, the threat of showers will gradually shift southward until Friday. The intensity of storms will slightly diminish, making way for relatively dry weather under a weak ridge of high pressure as we head into the weekend. The presence of high pressure will also contribute to a warming trend.

Due to the ongoing storm activity until midweek, temperatures will remain below the usual seasonal norms for the next few days. In northern Utah, temperatures will hover in the 70s throughout the work week, gradually climbing into the 80s by the end of the week.

Southern Utah will experience highs in the 80s for most areas, while St. George will reach the 90s again. Washington County will witness a temperature increase over the weekend, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast indicates continued activity as a low-pressure system affects a significant portion of the western states early next week. Starting Sunday afternoon, there is a chance of showers returning to much of the state, and these showers may persist into the first half of the work week.

This next storm could pack quite a punch depending on how far south the storm digs. There’s a chance the trough could stay to the north, this far out many details are still being hammered out. If the storm drops into northern Utah, temperatures could plummet midweek in northern Utah to 15-20 degrees below normal. Stay tuned for further updates!