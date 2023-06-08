SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! The area of low pressure that has pumped moisture into parts of Utah and kept us unsettled the last several days is on the move!

Bottom Line? Another seasonal day with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and elevated winds statewide!

This low is currently west of the state of Nevada and is lifting through the region. The placement of the low will usher in additional showers for mainly the western side of Utah. This system will continue to weaken, meaning storm coverage will likely be less impactful than the previous few days while bringing slight impacts to parts of the state through Friday as it weakens.

The slight chance of storms will once again peak in the afternoon and evening, with higher terrain more prone to development. Regardless of whether storms are widespread or isolated, it’s important to stay weather aware while outdoors in Utah.

With drier air in parts of the state and moisture potential shifting to the western side of the state and mountainous terrain, our flash flood potential changes again today. Flash flooding is unlikely for most of our National Parks and the surrounding areas, but the possibility exists today for Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon Country. It is not a safe day to hike slot canyons or spend time near usual dry washes or creeks. Low-lying areas have the possibility of flash flooding.

We also saw a shift today when it comes to active flood alerts in Utah. After 40 days of flood warnings and advisories, alerts have been canceled. This means minor to moderate flooding is under control, but this does not negate the threats near Utah waterways. Spring runoff continues and most of our rivers are running high, fast and cold and children and pets should be monitored very closely near rivers.

High temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front with breezy winds. In southern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 70s and 80s for most areas with upper 80s for St. George. Mainly sunshine is expected over southwest Utah with gusty winds. A similar setup is forecast for Friday into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated storm.

The overall active weather pattern will remain in place for next week. By the close of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will slide into place to the southwest and provide more moisture for scattered storms early in the week. Right now, it’s looking like our most active days will be late Sunday into Tuesday. This next trough will scoop up ample moisture with it meaning strong storms could be in the forecast.

We want to give you that 4warning early if you are making outdoor plans but stay tuned!