SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Drier air is moving into southern and central Utah, while the northeast third of the state will continue to see showers and thunderstorms.

The low to the southwest of Utah is lifting northeast and will continue to impact portions of the state through Friday as it weakens. Thunderstorms today will dissipate this evening, and some clearing is expected along northern Utah overnight.

Highs today are still on track for the mid-80s along the Wasatch Front with breezy winds. In southern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 70s and 80s for most areas, with upper 80s for St. George. Mainly sunshine is expected over southwest Utah with blustery winds.

On Thursday, the low will be situated just to the west of the state of Nevada and will usher in additional showers for mainly the western side of Utah. As the storm pushes north, it will continue to weaken, meaning storm coverage will likely be less impactful than the previous few days.

Temperatures will be identical to today’s highs, with continued elevated winds statewide. A similar setup is forecasted for Friday into Saturday with only isolated storm potential, partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain.

The overall active weather pattern will remain in place for next week. Just as we started this week, another trough of low pressure will slide into place to the southwest and provide more moisture for scattered storms early in the week.

Right now, it’s looking like our most active days will be late Sunday into Tuesday. This next trough will scoop up ample moisture with it, and some of the storms could pack quite a punch next week.

Bottom Line?! Those with afternoon outdoor plans will need to have a plan in place if thunderstorms move in.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with our 4Warn Weather Forecasts, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!