SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s our first full day of summer, and our warming trend continues, allowing for daytime highs to get closer to seasonal norms.

The bottom line? Slight increase in winds and a chance of an isolated mountain storm as temperatures rise.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will top out close to the mid-80s while places like Park City and Heber will see mid-70s. Salt Lake City is going to make the run for 84 degrees today, but even that is still a degree or two below average. For perspective, the average high in Salt Lake today is 86 degrees.

While our southwest flow is dry, we will see winds becoming gustier today in parts of the state linked to a weak system grazing the northern part of the state. You can expect a tiny cool down with the passage of that system, and while most will stay dry, the higher terrain in northern and northeastern Utah will have a chance of seeing some wet weather. Winds will be strongest tomorrow statewide as the low pressure moves through.

Following that system, we get a repeat setup with an area of low pressure to our west and an area of high pressure to our southeast. As a result, we will see a relatively calm pattern with slightly cooler daytime highs for Saturday.

As we head into Sunday and Monday the southerly winds will begin to crank a bit more resulting in an even bigger warm-up that could bring the Wasatch Front back to the low 90s while there does appear a chance we could get close to 100 degrees in St. George.

The summer heat is right around the corner, so include these cooler, below-average days while you can!

