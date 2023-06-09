SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! This afternoon, an area of low pressure will continue to move away from Utah, weakening as it slides northwest into Idaho.

This low-pressure system will still bring a slight chance of showers or isolated storms to the higher terrain and surrounding valleys. Compared to the past few days, the storm coverage will be less impactful as the system continues to weaken.

However, parts of the state may still experience slight impacts today. The chance of storms will be highest in the evening, especially in the higher terrain. Tomorrow is expected to be the driest day, although there is still a slight possibility of storms, primarily over the higher terrain.

Along the Wasatch Front, temperatures will once again reach the low to mid-80s, accompanied by breezy winds. In southern Utah, most areas will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with St. George possibly reaching 90 degrees again.

Friday and Saturday will have similar weather conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over southern Utah. There’s a slight chance of showers returning to St. George early next week.

The active weather pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return next week. Towards the end of the weekend, another trough of low pressure will move into the southwest, bringing more moisture and leading to scattered storms beginning Sunday.

Although details of the forecast are still being hammered out, right now, Sunday through Wednesday are expected to be the most active days. In addition, this upcoming trough will bring ample moisture, increasing the potential for some strong storms next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah's changing conditions and flood concerns