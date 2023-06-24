SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! We’re starting off the weekend the right way with clear blue skies across the state and near-average temperatures.

High pressure building over the region this weekend will keep skies mainly calm with warming temperatures into early next week. St. George will witness a significant rise in temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 90s early next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front this afternoon with highs near 90 on Sunday. St. George will see highs in the mid-90s today with upper 90s starting tomorrow.

The cause of this warm and fair weather can be attributed to high-pressure building over the region during the next few days. This system acts as a barrier, preventing the intrusion of cooler air and promoting stable atmospheric conditions. As a result, temperatures rise and sunny skies prevail. Thursday will mark the beginning of triple-digit heat in St. George. Meanwhile, the Wasatch Front can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with hotter temperatures forecast to settle in for the upcoming weekend as well.

Southern Utah will enjoy abundant sunshine during this fair weather period that will last throughout the upcoming week. On the other hand, northern Utah can anticipate partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. While these clouds may offer some respite from direct sunlight, outdoor enthusiasts in this region can still expect warm and enjoyable weather.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While the overall forecast remains fairly quiet, we will experience breezy winds across the state. These winds will persist for much of the week, providing a refreshing touch to the warm temperatures. It’s important to consider these gusts when planning outdoor activities, as they may affect certain recreational pursuits such as boating or outdoor dining.

Bottom line?! Feeling more summer-like this weekend and into next week.