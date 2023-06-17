SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! After an active week with rain and storms, we have high pressure taking over the Utah weather scene as a weak ridge builds over the state and brings calmer conditions and a drier set up.

This high-pressure system is also initiating a warming trend, although temperatures will remain slightly below average. In northern Utah, temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, while Salt Lake typically reaches 84 degrees at this time of year. However, in Northern Utah, the 80s will return this weekend and continue into next week. With strong southwesterly winds picking up on Father’s Day, it’s not out of the question to experience temperatures in the low 90s. Southern Utah will see highs in the 80s for most areas, while St. George will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see an increase in clouds by this evening, and heading into tomorrow, our southwesterly flow strengthens. The winds ramp up, especially in the West Desert, leading to blowing dust, gusty conditions and a slight cooling of temperatures throughout the work week in St. George.

FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: Weak high pressure dries us out Saturday & kicks off warming trend. Strong SW winds kick up Sunday w/ blowing dust & advisory potential. Front brings chance of isolated activity Sunday PM. Winds will help crank temps Sunday! @abc4utah #utwx @natelarsenwx pic.twitter.com/YvqFHEu0ll — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 17, 2023

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast suggests the potential for continued active weather as a low-pressure system affects a significant portion of the western states early next week. Starting Sunday afternoon, we become unsettled in the northern half of the state yet again. The amount of precipitation we receive will depend on how far south the storm progresses. If it tracks further south, there’s a better chance of wet weather in northern Utah during the first half of the work week.

We anticipate a cold front moving through on Monday into Tuesday, which could temporarily lower temperatures below average along the Wasatch Front. Either way, plan on a good drop in temperatures early in the week with elevated winds.

Bottom line? Heavy rains and flash flood potential remains for southern Utah Friday.