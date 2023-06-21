SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Summer, Utah! The season change is here, as Summer officially began with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m. this morning.

This is when the sun’s rays are concentrated on the tropic of Cancer at 23.5° latitude, meaning the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun. It’s our longest day of the year, and in Utah, most will see more than 15 hours of daylight today and sunset will be right around 9 p.m.!

While we’ll be slightly warmer today than yesterday, our kickoff to summer will be below-average temperature-wise. Most will top out roughly 5 degrees below seasonal norms with the exception of eastern Utah where today will be fairly seasonal. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will top out close to the upper 70s while places like Park City and Heber will see upper 60s to low 70s. Salt Lake City is going to make the run for 78° today, which sets the stage for an absolutely stunning start to the summer season.

For perspective, the average high in Salt Lake today is 86°. With strong winds diminishing, St. George will warm back into the 90s with breezy conditions, topping out at 93°. We still have not seen a triple-digit day this year, and Washington Cunty typically sees one by the first week of June! We know the heat is coming, but it’s a slow start for the heat, and not many are complaining about that considering all the triple-digit days in 2021 and the hottest summer on record last year!

Right now, we are in between an area of low pressure to our west and an area of high pressure to our southeast, so as a result, we will see a relatively calm pattern with a warming trend back to average.

Tomorrow, we will bring daytime highs within shouting distance of average highs and welcome back some gustier winds, associated with the passage of a weak system Friday to our north. You can expect a tiny cool down with the passage of that system, and while most will stay dry, the higher terrain in Northern and Northeastern Utah will have a chance of seeing some wet weather. Winds will be strongest on Friday statewide as the low-pressure clips the state.

The beginning of the weekend will start to calm with temperatures slightly below average, but going into Sunday and Monday the southerly winds will begin to crank a bit more resulting in an even bigger warm-up that could bring the Wasatch Front back to the low 90s while there does appear a chance we could get close to 100° in St. George. Stay tuned!