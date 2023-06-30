SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! The upper-level low that kept us unsettled for the work week is pulling away from the region today and only leaves residual moisture in the northeast corner of the state.

The bottom line? A gorgeous close to the work week as high pressure builds and ushers in high heat for the Fourth of July weekend!

The slight chance of a storm holds on over places like Flaming Gorge, the Uinta Basin and southwest Wyoming. For a bulk of Utah though, we close out the work week with copious amounts of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures slightly below average along the Wasatch Front and seasonal for St. George.

In short, it’s going to be a rocking day.

Daytime highs warm a few more degrees today, but should still be cooler than average for this time of year. Most will reach the 80s in northern Utah with upper 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, highs will be in the 80s and 90s. St. George will likely record its first triple-digit day of the year, topping out at 101, and the seasonal norm right now in St George is the century mark, so we will be on the money.

We have now opened the door for high pressure to slide in heading into the weekend. This high pressure will bring sunshine, clear skies, and the hottest temperatures of the year.

Daytime highs tomorrow will be roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than today under mostly sunny skies. By the end of the weekend into early next week, it’s likely we will see daytime highs climb to the mid and upper 90s, with the chance of our first 100 degrees along the Wasatch Front while St. George enters a stretch of 100+ degree heat. Summer-like temperatures are right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler and pleasant days while you can!

Temps look like they’ll ease down a little bit for the Fourth, but it’s likely we will stay above average with mostly dry skies! We’ll continue to fine-tune the Fourth of July forecast as we get closer.

