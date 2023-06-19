SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Juneteenth, Utah! We’re starting off the shortened workweek with more clouds along northern Utah and blustery winds statewide.

Bottomline?! Rollercoaster temperature swings early in the week with strong wind and showers for northern Utah.

A cold front is working its way through the state tonight into Tuesday and this will keep the active pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms along the northwestern half of the state through Tuesday morning. Winds will be strongest over the southern tier of Utah with Wind Advisories in effect for much of southern Utah, the southwest region under a ‘High Wind Warning’ with wind gusts to 60 mph expected. Temperatures will remain near seasonal highs today, dropping 15-20 degrees by Tuesday following the cold front.

The high wind warning for portions of western Utah is for winds of 30-40 mph and wind gusts to 60 mph possible. High winds will lead to blowing dust, difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, especially west-east traveled roadways, and possible power outages.

In St. George, the upslope flow tends to cause a slight cooling of temperatures which is anticipated through midweek.

As the storm moves east Tuesday afternoon, the southwest flow will once again pick up as another weak low forms to the west. This will help rebound temperatures starting Wednesday with a more seasonal pattern expected through the latter half of the week.

A weak system will graze the state late Thursday into Friday, dropping temperatures some and bringing in cloud cover. Otherwise, moisture potential is looking minimal as we head into the weekend.

Stay tuned.