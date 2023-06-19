SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Juneteenth, Utah! Today will be an unsettled one across the state as a storm system and cold front approaching from the northwest. This system will result in strong winds statewide and we have multiple wind alerts in place.

We have Wind Advisories in place for the Salt Lake, Tooele, Rush, Utah, Sanpete, and Sevier Valleys along with Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Glen Canyon/Lake Powell, the Eastern Uinta Basin, and Arches/Grand Flat.

Within these advisories gusts to 45-50 mph will be possible and will mainly run through this evening. There is also a high wind warning in effect from Juab County down through Iron County until midnight. Gusts upwards of 60mph will be possible.

Even for areas not within advisories, gusts could exceed 30 mph today and tonight. High winds will lead to blowing dust, difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, especially W-E traveled roadways and possible power outages. In St. George, the upslope flow tends to cause a slight cooling of temperatures which is anticipated through midweek.

Good morning Utah! Going to be a WINDY day across the state as our next storm system moves in. We'll also have potential for scattered showers and storms in the northern portion of our area. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/SzTCopfCX1 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 19, 2023

To go along with the winds, today will also bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to portions of NE Nevada, most of northern Utah, SW Wyoming, and SE Idaho. The best chance for seeing wet weather will come during the late afternoon hours through the evening hours before skies could become a little calmer overnight. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a few strong storms will be possible that will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Eyes to the sky!

Outside of any wet weather, we’ll mainly see partly to mostly cloudy skies in northern Utah while central and southern Utah will mainly see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs for most will range in the 70s and 80s while some in southern Utah reach the 90s.

Passing showers will remain possible in northern Utah tonight through early tomorrow as the cold front moves through. By tomorrow afternoon skies will look mostly dry and in northern Utah especially, temperatures will come down quite a bit compared to what we see today. That means instead of seeing mainly 70s and 80s, most will see highs in the 60s & 70s! On June 20th!!

Along the Wasatch Front highs will top out close to 70 while places like Park City see low to mid-60s. In southern Utah, the cooldown won’t be as drastic. Instead of highs 10-15 degrees cooler than today, it will be more so 3-5 degrees. Winds won’t be as strong tomorrow, but it will still be blustery, especially east of I-15.

Moving into the second half of the workweek we’ll see temperatures rebound to near seasonal average by Wednesday down south and by Thursday up north. Skies look to stay mostly dry with gusty winds at times. At this point it doesn’t appear many changes will arrive through the weekend.