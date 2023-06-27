SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Different day, but the same overall pattern! Today, we’re in between low pressure to our west and high pressure to our southeast.

The bottom line? It’s going to be a warm and windy day across the state with an elevated fire risk in southeastern Utah.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than yesterday, thanks to a passing weak front. Daytime highs will range in the 80s along Wasatch Front, while the Wasatch Back will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.

Down south, Moab likely leads the way by coming in just shy of 100 as St. George also reaches the mid-90s. Given that we’re between two systems, gusty winds are also expected throughout the day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In southeastern Utah with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County and an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern Kane and Grand Counties. In San Juan County there is a Red Flag Warning in effect through this evening and another warning will go in effect tomorrow through tomorrow evening.

These conditions will allow for fires that start, to spread rapidly and could lead to large wildfires. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

This upper-level low will meander through the Great Basin and swing through Utah by Thursday. While this system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out for the northern half of the area. These storms won’t be significant, and the biggest takeaway would likely be microburst winds.

By Friday, high pressure sets up and takes control again. High pressure will welcome in the summer heat, and this weekend we could be talking about highs in the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front with 100+ degree heat for the southwest desert.

Stay tuned!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

