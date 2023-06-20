SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We will be slightly unsettled today following the cold front that brought showers to Northern Utah and allows for isolated showers for the early morning hours.

The Bottom Line? A passing cold front knocked down daytime highs and keeps the chance of an isolated shower in the forecast for Northern Utah.

As far as storms go, they won’t be nearly as widespread, but you can’t rule out the chance of an isolated thunderstorm for the Wasatch Back, Castle Country and over the Uintas. Overall, we will dry out as we hit the afternoon and our cold front slides east away from the Wasatch Front. We won’t be as windy in Northern Utah today, but we will remain blustery east of I-15.

Are you ready for a dip in temperatures? We are noticeably cooler today!

Juneteenth ended up being the hottest day of the year so far in Salt Lake City, topping out at 92º with the help of the strong southwesterly winds. By this afternoon skies will look mostly dry and in northern Utah especially, temperatures will come down quite a bit compared to what we see today. That means instead of seeing mainly 70s and 80s, most will see highs in the 60s and 70s on June 20!

Along the Wasatch Front highs will top out close to 70 while places like Park City see low to mid-60s. In southern Utah, the cooldown won’t be as drastic instead of highs 10-15 degrees cooler than today, it will be more so 3-5 degrees.

Our warming trend begins tomorrow, but for the summer solstice, we are still expected to run 50 degrees below average, with highs in Salt Lake reaching the upper 70s!

By Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures rebound to near seasonal average by Wednesday down south and by Thursday up north. Skies look to stay mostly dry with gusty winds at times.

At this point it doesn’t appear many changes will arrive through the weekend.