SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the promise of putting our viewers first, ABC4 News is recommitting to that pledge by introducing a brand-new way to stay on top of what’s happening near you — called 4Warn Weather.

What does this revamp mean for you? It means your go-to place for Utah’s most accurate weather is getting even better, with a new name, a new look, and new tools to help you discover the most up-to-date information on changing weather conditions around the state, both on-air and online.

Even more, the streets of Utah will soon be seeing the latest addition to our fleet of weather vehicles, the 4Warn Extreme Weather Machine. With this fresh set of wheels, we’ll be taking your daily forecast by storm — covering local breaking weather conditions by sharing the information you need, even faster.

To ensure we cover all corners of Utah during your week, we’ve also introduced Garrett James, our new Southern Utah Meteorologist and Reporter.

He joins our 4Warn Weather Team which includes Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, Morning Meteorologist Thomas Geboy, and Weekend Meteorologist Nate Larsen.

According to Alana Brophy: “4Warn means warning you about the weather changes that impact your life, keeping you and your family safe, and helping you prepare for your day.”

In addition to 4Warn Weather, our team will also be introducing 4Warn Traffic, with ABC4 Anchor Sarah Murphy, as your source for the most current traffic conditions on our Utah roads.

Visit the 4Warn Weather page to see up-to-minute updates on storms happening near you. With you in mind, we are Good4Utah.