Utah celebrates 20-year Olympic anniversary with special events

Supporters of the Austrian ski team make music with Powder one of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games mascots as they wait for the start of the weather delayed women’s downhill in Snowbasin, Utah on Feb. 11, 2002. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha)

UTAH (ABC4) – As the world enjoys the 2022 Beijing Olympics this year, Tuesday Feb. 8 marks the 20th Anniversary since Salt Lake City was host to the winter games back in 2002.

To kick off the momentous date, celebrations have been planned all over Utah throughout the month of February.

The Salt Lake Cauldron will be lit at Rice-Eccles Stadium from today through Feb. 12 to honor 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Families and friends can lace up their skates for a twirl around the ice at the Gallivan Center for only $5. Events are available to enjoy throughout Park City, Heber Valley, Ogden, Orem, Provo, Kearns and Salt Lake City.

Looking ahead, members of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games are hoping to bring a future Olympic Games back to Utah.

The committee headed to Lausanne, Switzerland in November to meet with the International Olympic Committee to discuss a potential bid for either 2030 or 2034.

The fact that many of the buildings, facilities, and infrastructures in the state have withstood the test of time may be one of the committee’s strongest points to make when competing against the likes of Sapporo, Japan; Barcelona, Spain; Vancouver, Canada; and Ukraine.

It’ll be exciting to see what the future has in store for Utah’s continuing Olympic legacy.

For a full list of events happening this month, click here.