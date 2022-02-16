Sha’Carri Richardson questions decision to allow Russian skater to continue competing

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women’s 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(ABC4) – Amid the 2022 Winter Olympics doping controversy involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, other athletes have spoken out against the decision to allow Valieva to continue competing.

The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine in December, which is a drug that addressed heart-related conditions for older individuals.

According to USA Today, Valieva’s attorneys say the athlete accidentally ingested the drug, which likely belongs to her grandfather, who currently takes trimetazidine for heart issues.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is calling out what she believes is a double standard after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow Valieva to compete. Valieva is also a favorite in contention for the gold medal.

According to Associated Press, “The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.”

On Feb. 14, Richardson Tweeted: “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Richardson was a favorite for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she was disqualified after testing positive for THC, the compound found in marijuana.

As Valieva was cleared for competition, fellow figure skaters chimed in over the controversy, disagreeing with the ruling.

South Korean Olympic gold medalist Yuna Kim posted her disagreement on Instagram saying:

“Athlete who violates doping cannot compete in the game. This principle must be observed without exception. All players’ efforts and dreams are equally precious.”

“What’s fair is that I’m here and that I did it in a way that I’m very proud of,” said American figure skater Mariah Bell. “I don’t know about anything else. It’s not my business. Obviously, I feel sad for my teammates. It seems wrong to punish people who have done things the right way.”

“A doping athlete competing against a clean athlete is obviously not fair,” said American skater Alysa Liu said. “I don’t know what happened [with Valieva], but I believe in clean sport.”

“I wish it was a level playing field and it’s not, but they’ve made a decision they’ve made and I can’t do anything about that,” said British skater Natasha McKay.

The IOC says Valieva will be allowed to compete, but a medal ceremony will not be held until a full investigation is complete.