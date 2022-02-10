No bones about it: Olympic ‘Skeleton’ competition explained

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — The Skeleton competition is a staple in the Winter Olympics and those who compete in the sport love it, but they say it’s not without its dangers.

Imagine lying face-first on a flat sled, millimeters above an icy track traveling up to 80 miles an hour. That’s Skeleton in a nutshell.

“Oh man, it’s an amazing sport,” says 2007 World Cup champion and 2010 Olympian Zach Lund. “It’s definitely an adrenaline rush. High speed, every run is a different challenge.”

The Olympian says the competition takes him back to his childhood.

“It’s kind of like when you were a kid,” explains Lund. “Just going up to the top of the hill in a sled, just in a lot more extreme way.”

Make no mistake, Skeleton is dangerous. It’s been dropped and reinstated twice since its Olympic debut in 1928.

“We tell people that it’s the best way to get people to watch our sport, we tell ’em how dangerous it is,” explains Brian McDonald, Skeleton coach and former competitor. “We look like we are kind of heroes going head first at 100 miles an hour.”

McDonald clarifies that while they may not be traveling at 100 miles per hour, the experience is worth the danger.

“I have been all over the world, I have met so many people,” says McDonald. “My experiences are a lifetime worth of memories so I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The Skeleton can take a toll on the competitor’s skeleton though, says Zach Lund.

“It’s really hard on your body. I have a fused neck, I had a lot of injuries over the years. It kicks your butt. I’m not gonna lie, it’s a lot more demanding than it looks like on TV.”