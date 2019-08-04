Skip to content
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Headlines
Little Cottonwood Canyon to reopen at noon on Saturday
Law enforcement: 33 new officers from around Utah graduate POST
Elderly couple in murder-suicide cited medical bills in notes found by police
Largest UTA change day to happen Sunday
Baby in serious condition after near drowning at Midvale motel
Top Stories
Fire in Washington Terrace home displaces family of 7
What’s to become of seemingly abandoned Salt Lake City water park?
Utah receives grant to improve 911 call centers
What you should know to stay safe before, during, and after a mudslide
Leaders speak out on SSL homeless center delay: ‘$13M just doesn’t come up at the end of a project’
Local News
Little Cottonwood Canyon to reopen at noon on Saturday
Rock debris cause closure of Tinney Flat campground
What’s to become of seemingly abandoned Salt Lake City water park?
Leaders speak out on SSL homeless center delay: ‘$13M just doesn’t come up at the end of a project’
Bear attacks sleeping teenager in Moab area
Local (Utah/State News)
Law enforcement: 33 new officers from around Utah graduate POST
A lot of construction planned for Utah freeways this weekend, make sure you are prepared
Largest UTA change day to happen Sunday
Baby in serious condition after near drowning at Midvale motel
Fire in Washington Terrace home displaces family of 7
National
Biles leads US Championships despite somewhat off night
California ‘First Partner’ puts focus on gender equality
Elderly couple in murder-suicide cited medical bills in notes found by police
Reshaping of federal courts concerns gun control supporters
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Good Things Utah
Parents, mind your manners for back-to-school
Balloons take to the sky in Sandy
Hearty and delicious lunch at Hash House A Go Go
Fun weekend events: we’re out and about with Deena Marie
Celebrating Zuri’s 10th birthday at Hogle Zoo
Sports
Yoeli Childs suspended for first nine games of 2019-2020 season
Tour of Utah gaining prestige in the cycling world
Utes linebackers have something to prove
Utah Jazz president named new CEO of Miller companies
Grad transfers Williams and Esukpa should bolster BYU running game
Politics
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
US-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman stepping down
Groups demand action from Utah senators on gun reform
Governor Herbert orders flags lowered for mass shooting victims
Utah County launches mobile voting pilot program for residents living overseas
Latest News Videos
UDOT Crew working on nine mudslides to get Little Cottonwood Canyon back open
What’s to become of seemingly abandoned Salt Lake City water park?
What you should know to stay safe during a mudslide (5 p.m.)
SSL Homeless Resource Center Shortfall and Delay
Mosquitoes in Southern Utah test positive for West Nile virus, public health officials say
