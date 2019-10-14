Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
The Big Game
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
CMA Awards
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Utah celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage in the state
Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol Hill
Jazz wrap up preseason with 126-118 loss to Portland
Beehive Blitz – Week 10
Ringleader in meth trafficking case sentenced to 20 years in prison
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened
Video
Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state
Video
Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill
Video
New innovation for disposing opioids
Video
FrontRunner Crash Rescue
Video
RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail
Video
More Video News
Top Stories
Utah political leaders speak out about conversion therapy
A solution to the opioid crisis? New product touted at State Capitol
UTA: Train operator ‘unsung hero’ after driver rescued from SUV on tracks
‘We got a train comin’!’ UHP trooper saves unconscious driver seconds before impact
Man charged with punching police K9 several times
Can you identify a pika? The mountain mammal has a Utah weather link
Salt Lake City officials remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence
LGBTQ advocates react to church’s opposition to conversion therapy ban
Utes receiving corps sharing the wealth
St. George Fire Department will need to expand quickly, officials say
More Top Stories
Digital Exclusives
Tennessee teacher’s viral social post creates school pantry
Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage,’ ‘rotten grandson’
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Panera Bread worker fired after mac and cheese secret exposed
Iowa family’s basement flooded with animal blood
More Digital Exclusives News
Local News
Time capsule from 1887 found in old junior high building opened
Provo City renames road ‘Cougar Blvd’
A solution to the opioid crisis? New product touted at State Capitol
UTA: Train operator ‘unsung hero’ after driver rescued from SUV on tracks
Man charged with punching police K9 several times
More Local News News
National
Chicago teachers strike in nation’s 3rd largest district
Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died
Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
Cause for hope and caution following police shooting in home
School district to spend $2.4M on gender-neutral locker rooms at Pennsylvania high school
More National News
Good Things Utah
Tea towels, a unique and sentimental gift
Make pumpkins glow without candles
The self care of fashion
Pumpkin Pasta Soup
Nicea was on GMA!!!
More Good Things Utah News
Sports
Jazz wrap up preseason with 126-118 loss to Portland
Beehive Blitz – Week 10
Utes receiving corps sharing the wealth
Defending 6A champion Lone Peak forfeits five victories for using ineligible player
Zack Moss on the verge of breaking Utah’s all-time rushing record
More Sports News
Politics
Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol Hill
Breaking down the Democratic debate
Discussing the Democratic debate with the Hinckley Institute
Utah representative seeks comprehensive immigration policy
Where the SLC mayoral candidates stand on key challenges and issues
More Politics News
Latest News Videos
Time capsule from 1887 found in old Central Junior High building opened
Video
Utah celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage in the state
Video
Dangerous weapons in Utah schools addressed on Capitol hill
Video
New innovation for disposing opioids
Video
FrontRunner Crash Rescue
Video
RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail
Video
More Video News
Don't Miss
Where the SLC mayoral candidates stand on key challenges and issues
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
The Big Game
KTVX/KUCW Pro Football Challenge 2019 Contest
Going Agg
American Idol Auditions
Trending Stories
Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage,’ ‘rotten grandson’
Ringleader in meth trafficking case sentenced to 20 years in prison
Defending 6A champion Lone Peak forfeits five victories for using ineligible player
‘We got a train comin’!’ UHP trooper saves unconscious driver seconds before impact
UTA: Train operator ‘unsung hero’ after driver rescued from SUV on tracks
Time capsule from 1887 found in old junior high building opened
UTA employee arrested for trying to entice who he believed was a 12-year-old girl he met online
Amazon looking to hire 700 full-time employees in SLC
VASA Fitness employee accused of stealing $3k from customer’s credit card
Comments made by Elder Oaks concern transgender community ahead of General Conference